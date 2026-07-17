Atletico Madrid president makes sharp statement regarding Julian Alvarez's future

·29·Sport
Atletico Madrid president makes sharp statement regarding Julian Alvarez's future

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has made his firm stance clear regarding the future of Julian Alvarez, one of the hottest topics in the Spanish transfer market. In response to the interest and deadlines set by Barcelona president Joan Laporta, the Madrid club's leadership has openly stated that they will not let the Argentine striker go. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to reports, Julian Alvarez publicly expressed his desire to leave the club during the 2026 World Cup. This situation caught the attention of giants like Barcelona, and the Catalan club made an official offer for the player. However, the Atletico Madrid president states that there is no room for negotiation and the player will remain with the team in accordance with his current contract.

Barcelona's ultimatum and Laporta's position

In a previous interview, Barcelona president Joan Laporta emphasized that the deadline for the offer sent to Atletico Madrid was not indefinite. According to him, all efforts were made to acquire the player requested by the coaching staff, but a deadline was set to avoid "dancing to anyone's tune." Goal.com quoted Laporta as saying, "We set our own pace; our offer is not eternal."

The Catalan leader added that the relationship between the two clubs is good, but he has no intention of applying pressure regarding the transfer. In Laporta's view, if an alternative option arises for Atletico Madrid, the Barcelona offer remains open for consideration. However, these statements did not force the Madrid side to change their decision.

Enrique Cerezo's response

In his response to the press, Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo acknowledged his friendly relationship with Joan Laporta but showed he was uncompromising on the transfer issue. "Joan Laporta is a good friend and a great president. Both he and you know very well where Julian Alvarez will play next season," Cerezo emphasized.

The president also addressed the player's transfer request. In his opinion, people can make mistakes in life, and this is a situation that should be forgiven. Most importantly, Alvarez has a long-term contract with Atletico Madrid until June 2030 and is at the center of Diego Simeone's plans.

This situation is expected to further intensify the rivalry between the two La Liga clubs. Keeping a world-class striker like Julian Alvarez is important for Atletico Madrid, not only for sporting results but also for the club's image. For now, the Argentine forward seems set to stay in Madrid, but there is always a possibility that the situation could change before the transfer window closes.

Atletico MadridBarcelonaJulian AlvarezTransferLa Liga
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