Shakira sends an emotional message to Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo

Global pop star Shakira expressed her heartfelt congratulations to the legendary Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo after the Argentina national team secured their spot in the World Cup final. The Colombian singer specifically acknowledged the footballer's long-standing consistency on the pitch and the family support behind him. This is reported by Goal.com. reports .

The Argentina national team, led by Lionel Scaloni, reached their second consecutive World Cup final after a 2-1 victory over England in the semi-finals. In this match, 39-year-old Lionel Messi provided two crucial assists, contributing significantly to his team's win. Currently, Messi is close to not only defending the championship title but also winning another Ballon d'Or.

A legend fighting against time

Shakira, who currently resides in Miami, did not hide her admiration on social media for the level of play Messi is showing despite his age. According to Goal.com, the singer highly praised the footballer's discipline and willpower. "What Leo Messi is doing is simply supernatural! It reflects the values of a person who is dedicated and disciplined in their work," wrote Shakira.

The singer noted that Messi is proving to the whole world that human potential is not defined by age or the opinions of others. Every move he makes on the pitch serves as a true example for young footballers. Shakira also added that the role of his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, in Messi's success is incomparable.

Family — the foundation of success

"I know that having a woman like Antonela Roccuzzo by his side gives Leo strength and inspiration," the Colombian star emphasized. Antonela, who celebrated the semi-final victory at the stadium, soon posted Shakira's message on her Instagram, expressing her gratitude. This incident sparked great interest among fans on social media.

For context, Lionel Messi's move to the MLS in 2023 opened a new chapter in his career. His successful performance for the US club helped him prepare perfectly for his final major international tournament. Now, the eyes of the world are fixed on the decisive final match featuring Argentina and its captain.