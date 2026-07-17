Shakira sends an emotional message to Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo

·73·Sport
Shakira sends an emotional message to Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo

Global pop star Shakira expressed her heartfelt congratulations to the legendary Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo after the Argentina national team secured their spot in the World Cup final. The Colombian singer specifically acknowledged the footballer's long-standing consistency on the pitch and the family support behind him. This is reported by Goal.com. reports .

The Argentina national team, led by Lionel Scaloni, reached their second consecutive World Cup final after a 2-1 victory over England in the semi-finals. In this match, 39-year-old Lionel Messi provided two crucial assists, contributing significantly to his team's win. Currently, Messi is close to not only defending the championship title but also winning another Ballon d'Or.

A legend fighting against time

Shakira, who currently resides in Miami, did not hide her admiration on social media for the level of play Messi is showing despite his age. According to Goal.com, the singer highly praised the footballer's discipline and willpower. "What Leo Messi is doing is simply supernatural! It reflects the values of a person who is dedicated and disciplined in their work," wrote Shakira.

The singer noted that Messi is proving to the whole world that human potential is not defined by age or the opinions of others. Every move he makes on the pitch serves as a true example for young footballers. Shakira also added that the role of his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, in Messi's success is incomparable.

Family — the foundation of success

"I know that having a woman like Antonela Roccuzzo by his side gives Leo strength and inspiration," the Colombian star emphasized. Antonela, who celebrated the semi-final victory at the stadium, soon posted Shakira's message on her Instagram, expressing her gratitude. This incident sparked great interest among fans on social media.

For context, Lionel Messi's move to the MLS in 2023 opened a new chapter in his career. His successful performance for the US club helped him prepare perfectly for his final major international tournament. Now, the eyes of the world are fixed on the decisive final match featuring Argentina and its captain.

Lionel MessiShakiraArgentinaWorld CupAntonela Roccuzzo
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Pakhtakor and Navbahor set for historic matches todayPakhtakor and Navbahor set for historic matches todayToday, 14:43PSG drops out of Michael Olise race: Real Madrid becomes the main contenderPSG drops out of Michael Olise race: Real Madrid becomes the main contenderToday, 14:36Messi leads, but another star makes the biggest jump in the rankingsMessi leads, but another star makes the biggest jump in the rankingsToday, 14:36Arsenal Women set to sign Real Madrid record-holder Misa RodriguezArsenal Women set to sign Real Madrid record-holder Misa RodriguezToday, 14:20Is Kylian Mbappe worthy of being the captain of the France national team?Is Kylian Mbappe worthy of being the captain of the France national team?Today, 14:10Tuchel's decision shocks England playersTuchel's decision shocks England playersToday, 13:58
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret