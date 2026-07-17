Tragic traffic accident in Tashkent: Traffic police officer killed

·0·Society
Tragic traffic accident in Tashkent: Traffic police officer killed

Videos of a traffic accident involving an Onix car and several traffic police patrol motorcycles have spread widely on social media. The Road Safety Service has officially confirmed that one traffic police officer died as a result of the incident.

It is reported that on July 16, at approximately 18:30, three patrol motorcycle inspectors performing their duties on Dormon Yuli Street in Tashkent collided with an Onix car that had entered the intersection from Gazalkent Street.

As a result of the collision, the traffic police officer operating one of the patrol motorcycles sustained severe injuries and died at the scene. Footage of the incident has sparked widespread discussion on social media.

Currently, all necessary investigative actions are being carried out at the scene. Authorities stated that a pre-investigation check is underway to determine the causes of the incident, the degree of culpability, and other details.

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