Trent Alexander-Arnold speaks about training under Jose Mourinho

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Trent Alexander-Arnold speaks about training under Jose Mourinho

Real Madrid defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has shared his thoughts on the team's pre-season preparations and his experience working under head coach Jose Mourinho. The training sessions at the Valdebebas base are characterized by high intensity and the coach's strict demands, reports Goal.com reports .

According to the English footballer, the 2026-2027 pre-season preparation is proving to be as difficult as expected. The double training sessions in the scorching Madrid heat require physical and mental resilience from the players. Alexander-Arnold discussed the team environment and work routine in an interview with the club's official channels.

Mourinho's style and high standards

Since returning to the Madrid club for a second spell, Jose Mourinho has taken discipline and standards to a new level. Trent Alexander-Arnold did not hide his satisfaction at working in the same team with a coach he previously faced as an opponent. He noted that the Portuguese specialist's principles are very strict.

"Working with Mourinho? It's great. I have always admired this coach. It is a pleasure for me to work with him and his staff. He is very demanding and focuses heavily on intensity. We have a lot to learn from him, and we are ready to absorb new knowledge," the defender said.

Alexander-Arnold said he tried to maintain his fitness during the summer break. After an initial two-week rest, he worked on running and physical loads to be ready before training started. This allowed him to adapt quickly to Mourinho's rigorous drills.

Goals for the new season

Real Madrid aims to win all competitions this season. Alexander-Arnold is confident that under the experienced coach, the team is capable of winning many trophies. The players are striving to understand the coach's philosophy and implement it on the pitch.

The training camp at the club's Valdebebas base is a stage for both physical preparation and tactical development. Mourinho demands maximum dedication from every player, which serves to raise the team's overall level.

For context, Trent Alexander-Arnold was one of the most high-profile signings to join Real Madrid in recent transfer windows. Now, he is looking to unlock new facets of his game under one of the world's best coaches.

Real MadridJose MourinhoTrent Alexander-ArnoldFootballTransfer
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