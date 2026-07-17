Arsenal remains undecided on Marcus Rashford transfer

London club Arsenal is planning to significantly strengthen its squad during the summer transfer window. With the team parting ways with Leandro Trossard and the future of Gabriel Martinelli in question, they are searching for new names for the attacking line. Among the main candidates, Manchester United academy graduate Marcus Rashford is being mentioned. This is reported by Goal.com .

Although the club has already finalized the transfer of Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis, it is said that Mikel Arteta needs a more experienced player for his squad. In an interview with Goal.com, Jeremie Aliadiere, who won the league title with Arsenal as part of the 'Invincibles', analyzed the pros and cons of this transfer.

Rashford spent last season on loan at Barcelona, scoring 14 goals across all competitions and winning the La Liga title. Nevertheless, the Catalans did not exercise their option to buy him for £26 million. This has raised further questions regarding the 28-year-old forward's future.

Experience and resilience under pressure

According to Jeremie Aliadiere, Rashford's main advantage is his deep knowledge of the English Premier League. "He is a product of British football, coming from the Manchester United academy, and he understands what it means to play under immense pressure," says the former striker. Rashford's ability to play both on the wing and centrally could provide tactical versatility for Arteta.

However, Aliadiere is concerned about the player's inconsistent form in recent years. Despite Michael Carrick taking charge at Manchester United, it is reported that Rashford intends to leave the club. The Manchester side aims to sell him for more than Barcelona's offer, but his market value is not expected to be very high by current standards.

The main dilemma for Arsenal is being convinced that Rashford is an upgrade over Trossard. Aliadiere is skeptical about whether this transfer will yield the expected results. He emphasizes that the player's mental state and consistency must be thoroughly evaluated before making a significant investment.

The Londoners need a deep squad to defend the league title won after a 22-year hiatus and to perform well in the Champions League. The arrival of an experienced star like Rashford, who still needs to prove himself, could be both a risk and a great opportunity for the club.