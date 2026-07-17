OnePlus officially exits US and European markets

·2·Technology
OnePlus officially exits US and European markets

OnePlus, one of the most prominent players in the smartphone market, has made an unexpected and sharp turn in its operations. The company has officially announced that it will cease operations in the US and European regions and will no longer introduce new products in these territories. This decision is expected to shift the balance of power in the global technology market. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Company representatives stated that as part of a new global strategy, product sales in North America and Europe will be concluded. Currently, the latest models like the OnePlus 15 are still available in official OnePlus stores, but once stocks are depleted, they will not be replenished. This means that for brand fans in these regions, the opportunity to purchase their favorite gadgets will be limited.

Market changes and the connection with the Oppo brand

According to information from ixbt.com, in the European market, OnePlus will be replaced by its sister brand, Oppo. However, the situation in the US market is somewhat more complex: the Oppo brand does not officially operate there either. As a result, due to these strategic changes, these brands, which are part of the BBK Electronics holding, are almost entirely leaving the American market.

For users in Uzbekistan, this news may have an indirect impact. Usually, versions of OnePlus smartphones intended for Europe and the US were also popular in our market. Now that the primary focus is shifting to the Asian region, there is a possibility that the share of models produced for China or India will increase in the local market.

Indian market and future plans

The company announced that it will maintain the Indian market as its most important strategic region. In its statement, OnePlus said that the level of support in India is "unwavering" and that new products will be introduced in the near future. Nevertheless, some influential sources are circulating reports that the company may reduce its operations in the Indian market as well early next year.

OnePlus management denied such speculations, responding that "our actions speak louder than rumors." Nevertheless, the brand's departure from Western markets is considered a major loss for the tech world. Once known as the "flagship killer," the brand is now significantly revising its global expansion plan.

In conclusion, the departure of the OnePlus brand from the US and Europe will change the competitive environment in the smartphone segment. Now, the main focus in these regions will shift to giants like Samsung, Apple, and Google, as well as other Chinese brands attempting to fill the void.

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