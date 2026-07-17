Harry Kane and England's Latest Tragedy: Is the Legendary Striker's Era Coming to an End?

England's dramatic defeat to Argentina not only shattered the team's championship dreams but also became one of the most painful moments in captain Harry Kane's career. Following the 2-1 loss, the future of the 33-year-old striker and his chances of winning major tournaments are under serious scrutiny. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

After the match, Kane faced questions about his future while speaking to journalists in the mixed zone. According to Goal.com's analysis, traditional sports wisdom suggests that the striker's physical condition is approaching a decline. By the time of the 2028 European Championship, Harry Kane will be 35, and his ability to remain a top-tier player by then is in question.

Yet, it could have been different. England was leading 1-0 until the 85th minute. Had Kane been at his best, the score could have been extended, and the game's outcome decided much earlier. Instead, we witnessed another failure for a great player who has broken records at the club level but has failed to win any silverware with his national team.

Statistics and lethargy

Harry Kane was almost invisible on the pitch against Argentina. His statistics are shocking to experts: only 26 touches throughout the game, 9 accurate passes, and zero activity inside the opponent's penalty area. Such figures look dismal for one of the world's best strikers.

The team led by Thomas Tuchel played quite confidently for the first hour. Although a goal scored by Anthony Gordon gave the English hope, in the words of Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni, they "smelled blood in the water." As England sat back to defend, the reigning world champions attacked fearlessly and snatched the victory.

"We were so close to another final, but it wasn't enough. We gave everything over the last seven weeks, but not achieving the goal is very hard. We've been knocking on the door for eight years, but the final piece of the puzzle is still missing," Harry Kane wrote on his social media pages.

Ballon d'Or and future prospects

This defeat also effectively ended Kane's chances in the race for the Ballon d'Or. Despite recording excellent results at the club level throughout the season, the failure on the international stage dealt a serious blow to his reputation. He may now be losing his last opportunities to achieve international glory.

The Harry Kane phenomenon has always been interesting to football fans. For many years, his trophy-less games have been the subject of memes and discussions. After this defeat, debates about his place in the national team and whether it is time to make way for young talents are sure to intensify.

In conclusion, Harry Kane will remain the greatest goalscorer in English football history, but history only remembers the winners. If he cannot win a prestigious trophy with the national team in the coming years, his great legacy will always be remembered with a "but."