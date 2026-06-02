Liverpool declares Alisson a non-transferable player

Despite the uncertainty following the departure of head coach Arne Slot, Liverpool has decided to keep goalkeeper Alisson during the current summer transfer window. The Brazilian shot-stopper was a target for Serie A giants Juventus, but the Merseyside club is unwilling to let their number one go. According to Goal.com reports.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, changes in the club's management will not affect Alisson's status. Although rumors of the 33-year-old goalkeeper returning to Italy have increased, Liverpool's leadership insists they have no intention of selling him, noting his contract runs until 2027.

Despite reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport regarding personal terms and Juventus offering a long-term contract, no official agreement has been reached between the clubs. Last season, Alisson made 26 appearances in the Premier League, keeping 8 clean sheets.

Currently, the Brazilian goalkeeper is focusing on his international duties. Meanwhile, as Liverpool works on appointing a new manager and strengthening the squad, they continue to view Alisson as a key pillar of the team. Club officials believe his experience is vital for the upcoming season's Champions League qualification battle.