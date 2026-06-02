Uzbekistan Cup Round of 16 Draw Takes Place Today

The country's most prestigious and unpredictable domestic competition, the Uzbekistan Cup, is entering its most thrilling and intense phase. On May 27, the final matches of the group stage were officially concluded. Following fierce and uncompromising battles, the 16 strongest football clubs remaining in the race for the trophy have been determined for the Round of 16.

Now, millions of football fans are wondering: which team will face whom in the knockout stage? Today, that question will finally be answered!

Live broadcast: When and where is the draw ceremony?

Today, June 2 at 19:00 the official draw ceremony for the Uzbekistan Cup knockout stage will take place.

The organizers will present this exciting process in a fully transparent manner for football fans. The draw will be broadcast live on all official social media pages and platforms of the Uzbekistan Professional Football League (UzPFL).

Round of 16 Regulations: What do fans need to know?

According to the competition regulations, a specific procedure is in place for the first round of the playoffs. For your information, here are the key rules:

Home advantage: Clubs that finished 1st in their respective groups during the group stage will have the privilege of hosting their Round of 16 match in front of their own fans.

Away challenge: Clubs that finished 2nd in the group stage will have to play their single-leg knockout match for a quarter-final spot away from home.

Exception rule: It is guaranteed that two teams from the same group will not face each other in the Round of 16.

In this stage, where the loser is eliminated, every match will undoubtedly feel like a final. We wish all our favorite teams good luck in the draw and beautiful victories in the upcoming intense battles!