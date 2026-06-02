Oleksandr Usyk to face Agit Kabayel in next title defense

It has been officially confirmed that the professional heavyweight boxing scene will soon witness a long-awaited, intense, and uncompromising bout. WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman has announced the next mandatory challenger for the undisputed heavyweight champion, the legendary Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk. According to the announcement, the undefeated German fighter Agit Kabayel will challenge Usyk for the championship belt.

The event organizers and the WBC leadership have confirmed this decision as final and non-negotiable.

Mauricio Sulaiman: "The time for a mandatory title defense has come."

The head of the World Boxing Council, in an interview with the prestigious Sky Sports publication, assessed the situation as follows:

"The WBC's decision on this matter was clear and firm from the beginning. We accepted the Great Champion Oleksandr Usyk's request for a voluntary title defense, and that fight was successfully held. Now, it is time to follow the regulations! To retain his belt, Usyk must step into the ring for a mandatory defense against the interim champion, Germany's Agit Kabayel."

Undefeated Kabayel: Who is threatening Usyk?

Agit Kabayel, the 33-year-old German master of the ring who is expected to be a real headache for Oleksandr Usyk, began his professional boxing journey in 2011. Since then, he has become a true force in the ring.

Over this period, Kabayel has fought a total of 27 times in the professional ring, winning all of them. Most notably, he secured 19 of his victories by way of knockout.

Throughout his professional career, Kabayel has defeated some of the most dangerous and prominent heavyweight stars, including:

Derek Chisora (Great Britain)

Arslanbek Makhmudov (Russia)

Frank Sanchez (Cuba)

Zhilei Zhang (China)

Such a serious record and an undefeated streak demonstrate the immense threat Kabayel poses to Usyk. We will soon find out who emerges victorious in this super-clash that the world is watching. Stay tuned for more on this major boxing event!