Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish announces he is battling cancer

Liverpool, Celtic and Scotland legend Sir Kenny Dalglish has confirmed he has been diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing medical treatment. The 75-year-old former striker and manager initially intended to keep the news private, but decided to disclose the situation following an accidental social media post. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Dalglish jokingly explained that the information leaked due to his lack of experience with technology. "As you can see from my careless social media post, I am being treated for cancer. Unlike my phone skills, the treatment is going well. This was meant to be private, but my technical skills let me down," said the legendary footballer.

Liverpool FC immediately released an official statement expressing their support for their legend. The club's statement reads: "All the love and best wishes of everyone at Liverpool are with Sir Kenny and his family. The club asks everyone to respect his privacy."

It is worth noting that this unfortunate news came to light a day after another Liverpool star, Kevin Keegan, announced he had been diagnosed with stage four cancer. In his statement, Dalglish expressed his gratitude to the medical staff for the care being provided.