Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish announces he is battling cancer

·66·Sport
Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish announces he is battling cancer

Liverpool, Celtic and Scotland legend Sir Kenny Dalglish has confirmed he has been diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing medical treatment. The 75-year-old former striker and manager initially intended to keep the news private, but decided to disclose the situation following an accidental social media post. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Dalglish jokingly explained that the information leaked due to his lack of experience with technology. "As you can see from my careless social media post, I am being treated for cancer. Unlike my phone skills, the treatment is going well. This was meant to be private, but my technical skills let me down," said the legendary footballer.

Liverpool FC immediately released an official statement expressing their support for their legend. The club's statement reads: "All the love and best wishes of everyone at Liverpool are with Sir Kenny and his family. The club asks everyone to respect his privacy."

It is worth noting that this unfortunate news came to light a day after another Liverpool star, Kevin Keegan, announced he had been diagnosed with stage four cancer. In his statement, Dalglish expressed his gratitude to the medical staff for the care being provided.

LiverpoolSir Kenny DalglishFootballPremier LeagueHealth
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Cole Palmer Relaxing in Ibiza After World Cup SnubToday, 09:15MLS or Saudi Arabia Could Be Best Option for Paul PogbaToday, 09:10Turkey National Team Sent Off to World Cup with Immense RespectToday, 08:58Change at the Top: Uzbekistan Has a New Number One Chess PlayerToday, 08:35Why Does Cristiano Ronaldo Want to Win the World Cup?Today, 08:33Real Madrid Complete Surprise Transfer: Dumfries Heading to MadridToday, 08:31
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Husanov's Rating Revealed After Everton vs Manchester City Match
Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
European giants show interest in Abdukodir Khusanov
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Why did Harry Kane miss his penalty? "Dirty play" exposed