Chelsea Star Alejandro Garnacho Unveils Massive New Back Tattoo

Alejandro Garnacho has always been in the spotlight for his bold decisions. This time, the Chelsea winger has taken his passion for body art to a new level. The Argentina international unveiled a massive tattoo covering his entire back, featuring an image of one of cinema's most iconic villains. Goal.com reports this story.

The 21-year-old forward completed the project in collaboration with world-renowned artist Joaquin Ganga. The tattoo depicts the legendary Joker character portrayed by Heath Ledger in the 2008 film "The Dark Knight". The image shows the character holding a playing card, accompanied by the famous phrase "Why so serious?".

Ganga is a giant in his field, having previously worked with global stars such as LeBron James, Drake, and Post Malone. Garnacho traveled to Los Angeles to undertake this massive project. The player's other tattoos also reflect his interests: his arm features characters from the series "Prison Break" and "Stranger Things", while his leg displays a character from the "Captain Tsubasa" anime.

While Garnacho makes headlines for his appearance off the pitch, his future at Stamford Bridge remains in doubt. Despite arriving with high expectations, he has struggled to find consistency in London. Having scored just eight goals across all competitions in his debut season for Chelsea, the club is reportedly open to considering offers for the forward.

Despite his poor form in the Premier League, Italian clubs have expressed interest in him. Napoli, in particular, are keen to sign the forward. However, any transfer will depend on Chelsea's financial demands, as the club is looking to recoup a significant portion of the fee paid to Manchester United 12 months ago.