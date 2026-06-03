Another intense and unforgettable football season on European pitches has come to an end, marking the start of the review period. The prestigious and world-renowned Goal sports portal has compiled a ranking of the strongest and most successful coaches of the 2025/26 season. Topping this list, which serves as a true gift for football fans, is the manager of French club PSG, experienced Spanish specialist Luis Enrique , who has been named Coach of the Season.

Second place in the ranking was taken by Mikel Arteta , who achieved a remarkable run with London club Arsenal, while the top three was completed by Vincent Kompany , who breathed new life into Bayern Munich. A total of 20 coaches made it onto this global list featuring the finest specialists.

Top 10: Strongest Specialists of the Season

Based on the latest tactical revolutions and results in the football world, the top ten looks as follows:

Rank Coach Club 1 Luis Enrique PSG (France) 2 Mikel Arteta Arsenal (England) 3 Vincent Kompany Bayern Munich (Germany) 4 Unai Emery Aston Villa (England) 5 Cesc Fàbregas Como (Italy) 6 Hansi Flick Barcelona (Spain) 7 Cristian Chivu Inter (Italy) 8 Andoni Iraola Bournemouth (England) 9 Francesco Farioli Porto (Portugal) 10 Pierre Sage Lens (France)

Unexpected Ranking and Guardiola's Position

One of the most surprising and sensational aspects of this ranking that shocked fans and experts alike was the exclusion of one of the most decorated managers in world football, Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola , from the top ten. The Spanish genius finished only in 11th place based on this season's results.

Goal portal's decision has sparked intense debate among football enthusiasts on social media. In particular, the inclusion of coaches like Cesc Fàbregas (Como) and Cristian Chivu (Inter) in the top ten highlights the growing role of young specialists in the new season.

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