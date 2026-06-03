Supercomputer Rates Uzbekistan's 2026 World Cup Chances Highly

As the world turns its attention to the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, the renowned Opta Analyst portal's dedicated supercomputer has analyzed the prospects of the tournament participants. This new ranking, released for football and statistics enthusiasts, is extremely significant and joyful for us, Uzbekistan fans. The reason is that the electronic "oracle" has given a highly positive assessment of our national team's chances.

Although the supercomputer estimated our chances of winning the main trophy at a modest 0.1%, it rated our representatives' chances of reaching the knockout stage after the group stage at a solid 42% . This is a very high and respectable indicator for a debutant team!

Historic Debut and Central Asian Pride

The upcoming World Cup will undoubtedly be written in golden letters in our country's sports history. The Uzbekistan national team will take the field in the planet's most prestigious football festival for the first time in its history. Most notably, our compatriots have entered the annals of history as the first national team from the Central Asian region to secure a spot in this global tournament.

According to the data, there are four fortunate debutant nations participating in this World Cup for the first time:

Uzbekistan Jordan Cape Verde Curaçao

Opta's Mathematical Simulation and Our Stage-by-Stage Probabilities

These figures are not plucked from thin air. To prepare this forecast, football analysts used a special model to run the tournament through exactly 10,000 computer simulations . This fully accounted for teams' international rankings, recent match results, squad strength, and opponent potential.

According to the mathematical model, the White Wolves' stage-by-stage probabilities look as follows:

Group Stage Qualification: ~42% Quarter-finals: 3.78% Semi-finals: 1.16% Reaching the Final: 0.32% Winning the Title (Gold): 0.07%

Expert Opinion: Even the minimal percentages do not mean our national team has no chance. In football, miracles can happen at any second, and a 42% probability indicates that our representatives can offer strong competition in the group.

Who Are the World Cup Favorites?

According to the supercomputer's calculations, the current European champions — Spain — are listed as the main contenders to become the tournament's king. They top the list with a 16.1% rating.

Top Ten and Their Championship Probabilities:

Rank National Team Championship Probability 1 Spain 16.1% 2 France 13.0% 3 England 11.2% 4 Argentina (Defending World Cup Champions) 10.4%

The top ten also includes Portugal led by Cristiano Ronaldo, the pentacampeões Brazil, as well as the national teams of Germany, Netherlands, Norway, and Belgium.

We believe in our boys! Wishing our national team great victories in this historic competition, follow the 2026 World Cup diaries and the most exciting news on Zamin pages!