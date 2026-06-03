Real Madrid Young Star Cesar Palacios Set for Potential Move to Italy

·82·Sport
Real Madrid Young Star Cesar Palacios Set for Potential Move to Italy

As the summer transfer window opens in European football, speculation surrounding talented young players is reaching new heights. One of the brightest and most promising prospects in the Real Madrid system, attacking midfielder Cesar Palacios, could soon continue his career in Italy's prestigious Serie A.

This was reported on his platforms by Gianluca Di Marzio , one of the most authoritative and reliable sports insiders on the Apennine Peninsula.

Fierce Competition Among Serie A Giants

According to reports, two ambitious Italian teams are locked in a serious battle to sign the talented 21-year-old: Cesc Fabregas's Como and the experienced Udinese club.

The insider specifically noted that a crucial clause is expected to be included in the transfer agreement by the Madrid club's management:

Special Clause: When selling the player to the Italians, Real Madrid will retain a buy-back option for a predetermined fee. Notably, the 'Royal Club' successfully employed a similar strategy in the previous transfer of another departing talent, Nico Paz.

Palacios's Impressive Statistics at Castilla

Cesar Palacios has already caught the attention of numerous scouts with his productive performances. He has managed to make 7 appearances for the 'Whites' first team.

His figures from last season with Madrid's reserve team, Castilla, are truly commendable:

Competition / Team

Matches Played

Goals Scored

Assists

Castilla (2025/26)

36

16

5

Such high efficiency has boosted the young midfielder's market value. The authoritative Transfermarkt portal currently values the player at €6 million . However, the football community is well aware that his potential is significantly higher.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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