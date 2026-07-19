Jude Bellingham sets historic milestone: England records broken

England national team and Real Madrid starlet Jude Bellingham has left an indelible mark on world football history. The midfielder broke the national record by becoming the first English player to score seven goals in a single World Cup. With this achievement, he surpassed the benchmarks set by legendary strikers Gary Lineker and Harry Kane. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Bellingham scored his historic goal in the bronze medal match against France, which turned into a 6-4 goal fest. Coming off the bench late in the game, the 23-year-old finished a brilliant solo run in stoppage time. This goal marked his seventh successful strike in the tournament.

Legends surpassed

Until now, the record for the most goals scored by an England player in a single World Cup belonged to Gary Lineker (Mexico 1986, 6 goals). Later, Harry Kane equaled this result at the Russia 2018 tournament. Jude Bellingham not only broke this record but surprised everyone by doing so while playing as a midfielder.

Bellingham's journey in this tournament was highly productive. He scored against Panama and Croatia in the group stage, and managed to net braces in the knockout matches against Mexico and Norway. Former player Danny Murphy, in an interview with the BBC, praised Bellingham's composure and called him England's best player at the moment.

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka also shone in this match. He recorded his first hat-trick of the tournament, contributing significantly to his team's victory. Notably, Bellingham could have taken the penalty awarded late in the game to improve his record, but he handed the ball to his teammate Saka, allowing him to complete his hat-trick.

After the match, Bukayo Saka commented on the situation: "Jude didn't want to take the penalty. Instead, he was the first to come to me and encourage me, saying 'go ahead, complete your hat-trick'. His nobility is more important than the victory itself."

Jude Bellingham is now mentioned in the pantheon of English football alongside great names like Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney, and Sir Geoff Hurst. Scoring seven goals in one tournament is a feat many legendary strikers could not achieve in their entire careers. This success has further cemented the Real Madrid star's place in world football.