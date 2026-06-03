Gianni Infantino and Florentino Pérez Meet at UEFA Champions League Final in Budapest

Cordial exchanges between the highest-ranking officials in world football have always been a focal point for fans of the beautiful game. FIFA President Gianni Infantino shared his impressions following a meeting with Real Madrid President Florentino Pérez, one of the most influential figures in the football world.

This high-level meeting took place after the thrilling UEFA Champions League final of the current season, hosted in Budapest. Notably, in this decisive match, France's PSG defeated England's Arsenal in a penalty shootout to lift the trophy.

FIFA President Pays High Tribute to Florentino Pérez

Gianni Infantino posted photos from his meeting with the head of the Madrid giants on his official social media page, specifically acknowledging Pérez's contributions to the world of football:

"I was truly delighted to meet Florentino Pérez at the magnificent final in Budapest. His achievements in the football world, his invaluable contribution to the development of our sport, and his global influence are truly immense. Thank you for your tireless efforts in ensuring Real Madrid continues to shine on the world stage. I am confident that under your leadership, the 'Royal Club' awaits even brighter triumphs in the future," stated the FIFA President.

Historical Roots: A 122-Year-Old Bond

During the conversation, the FIFA President also touched upon the deep and long-standing historical ties between the organization and the Madrid club. It was noted that Real Madrid was one of the founding members of FIFA exactly 122 years ago, clearly demonstrating the solid foundation of the relationship between the two parties.

New Victories on the Horizon

It is worth noting that Real Madrid has won their domestic league title 36 times and is recognized as the most successful and decorated team in European club football.

Although Los Blancos participated in last year's FIFA Club World Cup, they unexpectedly ended that season without any major trophies. Nevertheless, Infantino's confident words served as a unique source of encouragement for the Madrid side to return to glory in the new season.

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