Top 10 Most Valuable Players in the English Premier League

Exciting news has been announced for fans of the English Premier League (EPL), widely regarded as the most popular and intense domestic championship in the world. The prestigious and globally renowned analytical portal Transfermarkt has officially updated the current transfer market valuations of professional footballers playing on English pitches. As a result of this update, a ranking of the league's most valuable stars has been formed.

Erling Haaland tops the list again!

A member of Manchester City, currently one of the most dangerous and prolific strikers not only in the EPL but in world football, Erling Haaland has predictably taken the top spot on the list. The Norwegian goalscorer's market value has been set at a record 200 million euros and he is currently recognized as the most valuable player in the championship.

Additionally, London Arsenal club leaders — midfielder Declan Rice (€120m) and winger Bukayo Saka (€110m) — secured places in the top three.

The 10 most valuable players in the EPL right now

You can explore the stars featured in the updated top ten in detail via the table below:

Rank Player (Club) Transfer Value (€m) 1 Erling Haaland (Manchester City) 200 2 Declan Rice (Arsenal) 120 3 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) 110 4 Florian Wirtz (Liverpool) 100 5 Cole Palmer (Chelsea) 100 6 Moisés Caicedo (Chelsea) 100 7 William Saliba (Arsenal) 100 8 Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool) 100 9 Rayan Cherki (Manchester City) 90 10 Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa) 90

Interesting fact: Notably, five players in the top ten — Florian Wirtz, Cole Palmer, Moisés Caicedo, William Saliba, and Dominik Szoboszlai — share the same valuation of 100 million euros, occupying the middle positions of the ranking.

Stay tuned to Zamin for the latest transfer market values, news from the Top 5 leagues, and the hottest updates in world football.