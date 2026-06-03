Peter Reid: Harry Kane Wants to Return to the Premier League

Former England star Peter Reid believes Harry Kane could return to the Premier League after his time at Bayern Munich. In an interview with GOAL, Reid discussed the striker's future and the unique aspects of his playing style. Goal.com reports .

Kane left Tottenham in the summer of 2023 to pursue trophies in Germany. At the Allianz Arena, he ended his long wait for silverware, winning two league titles, the DFB-Pokal, and the DFL-Supercup. He also claimed the Bundesliga top scorer award three times, showcasing his elite finishing ability.

Peter Reid jokingly expressed a desire to see Kane in an Everton shirt: "I think in some ways he'll want to come back. Imagine him in blue, at Everton – that would be fantastic. I think he will return to the English league anyway."

Reid also praised Kane's ability to create chances for teammates, not just score goals. According to him, Harry is an intelligent player who distinguishes himself by dropping deep into midfield and dragging defenders out of position. These attributes are crucial for England's success at the upcoming World Cup.

The 32-year-old striker's contract with the Munich club runs until 2027. While there are rumors of a future move to MLS or even trying out for the NFL, a return to the Premier League remains one of the most likely options.