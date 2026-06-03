Alan Shearer Names England's Ideal Starting Playmaker

·52·Sport
Alan Shearer Names England's Ideal Starting Playmaker

Former England striker Alan Shearer has offered unexpected advice to new head coach Thomas Tuchel. According to Shearer, it should be Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers, not Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham, starting in the number 10 role at the World Cup. Goal.com reports .

The expert justified his choice based on the players' current form. Rogers made 55 appearances across all competitions for Aston Villa last season, recording 14 goals and 12 assists. He also played a key role in his team's Europa League triumph. Shearer noted that Rogers' physical condition and consistency make him the leading candidate.

On the other hand, Jude Bellingham endured a difficult season with Real Madrid due to injuries. He scored 8 goals and provided 5 assists in 40 matches. Although Bellingham officially wears the number 10 shirt, Shearer stated that the coach must prioritize performance over reputation.

Shearer also revealed his ideal midfield trio: he wants to see Morgan Rogers alongside Elliot Anderson and Declan Rice. According to him, Rogers has earned the right to start at the World Cup through hard work, and an experienced coach like Thomas Tuchel should not be afraid to bench star players.

EnglandJude BellinghamMorgan RogersReal MadridWorld Cup
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