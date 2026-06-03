Newcastle United Offer €24 Million for 'Nigerian Neymar'

Premier League side Newcastle United have accelerated their summer transfer plans by submitting an official €24 million bid for AIK's young star Zadok Yohanna. Dubbed the 'Nigerian Neymar' due to his explosive playing style, the 18-year-old winger has become one of the most sought-after talents in European football. Goal.com reports .

According to Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg and Swedish outlet Expressen, Eddie Howe's side have identified Yohanna as a primary target to bolster their attack. If completed for €24 million, the deal would become the most expensive sale in Swedish league history, setting a new record for Scandinavian football.

Newcastle United are not alone in the race for the talented player. Brighton are also actively involved and have reportedly already reached a personal agreement with the player. However, the Magpies hope to edge out Brighton thanks to their financial power and the project on offer in the North East.

Zadok Yohanna has caught the attention of scouts with his pace and dribbling ability. Operating as a left-footed right winger, he perfectly fits the demands of modern football. He has made 12 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring five goals and providing four assists.

Top clubs such as Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham have also expressed interest in the Nigerian talent. French side Rennes are also monitoring the situation closely. Eddie Howe is confident he can develop Yohanna's raw talent to Premier League level.