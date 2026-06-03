Florentino Perez to Announce Real Madrid's First Major Transfer of the Week

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Florentino Perez to Announce Real Madrid's First Major Transfer of the Week

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez announced that he will reveal the club's "first major transfer" for next season this Thursday. The 79-year-old executive is seeking to consolidate his position ahead of the first contested presidential election in twenty years. Remaining true to his traditional "Galactico" strategy, Perez is ready to showcase the club's financial power before Sunday's vote. According to Goal.com, reports .

In an interview with El Español, Perez confirmed that a new star is expected to join the squad. "This Thursday, I will announce my first big signing for next season. Everyone knows my sporting project: to have the best players and continue winning," he said. While the new player's identity remains a secret, the media are linking Real Madrid with Ibrahima Konaté, whose contract with Liverpool is expiring, and Denzel Dumfries.

This election represents Perez's first serious challenge since 2006, having won the last five unopposed. This time, he faces competition from 37-year-old entrepreneur Enrique Riquelme. Riquelme has already begun making promises, including appointing club legend Raúl González as sporting director and targeting players like Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

Perez is also expected to provide information not only on the new signing but also on who will fill the vacant managerial position. Reports suggest that José Mourinho, who managed the team from 2010 to 2013, could return to the Bernabéu. Addressing questions on the matter, Perez replied: "I will soon announce who the new Real Madrid manager will be. You will hear more names before Sunday, don't worry."

Real MadridFlorentino PerezTransferLa LigaJose Mourinho
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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