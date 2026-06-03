Manchester City and Chelsea Continue Negotiations Over Enzo Maresca

·262·Sport
Manchester City and Chelsea Continue Negotiations Over Enzo Maresca

Manchester City are in intense negotiations with Chelsea over compensation as they look to finalize the appointment of Enzo Maresca as their new head coach. The Italian specialist is expected to replace Pep Guardiola, but legal issues arising from his unexpected departure from Stamford Bridge in January have delayed the signing of a three-year contract. Goal.com reports .

According to Sky Sports, Manchester City are currently working on the compensation amount to be paid to Chelsea for Enzo Maresca. The contract matter is being handled by lawyers from both clubs, as the Italian coach still had three and a half years remaining on his deal when he left the London side. The Manchester club hope to reach an agreement this week and officially present him as Pep Guardiola's successor.

The Spanish specialist left the club after an incredible 10-year tenure, during which he won every possible trophy, including six Premier League titles. Although a proposed three-year contract for his replacement is on the table, no full agreement has yet been reached. Chelsea's hierarchy were informed last autumn of the reigning champions' interest in Enzo Maresca.

Manchester City's leadership were highly impressed by the coach's results in London. During his time at Chelsea, he recorded 55 wins and 16 draws in 92 matches. He also won the Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup in the 2024-25 season. At the time of his departure, the team were fifth in the standings, though Chelsea eventually finished the season in 10th place.

With Enzo Maresca's arrival, Manchester City will also need to assemble a new coaching staff. Alongside Pep Guardiola, specialists such as Pep Lijnders, Kolo Touré, fitness coach Lorenzo Buenaventura, and goalkeeping coach Xabi Mancisidor are also leaving the club. The Manchester club are doing everything possible to officially announce the new manager before pre-season preparations begin.

Manchester CityChelseaEnzo MarescaPep GuardiolaPremier League
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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