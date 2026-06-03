Most Talented Young Players for the World Cup Announced

Only days remain until the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, eagerly awaited by millions of fans worldwide. In this exciting period, one of the most authoritative publications in the sports world, ESPN has presented an intriguing analytical list for World Cup fans. The publication's experts have compiled a ranking of the best under-21 players expected to participate in the upcoming tournament and capture everyone's attention with their performances.

Topping the list is the Spanish wonderkid — Lamine Yamal!

As expected, the top spot in the ranking is occupied by the current brightest phenomenon in world football and the Spanish national team, Lamine Yamal . Despite being only 18 years old, the winger, who has already made his mark on the big stage, is recognized as the main young star of the upcoming tournament.

Turkey's football hope, the skillful midfielder Arda Güler, took second place, while Portugal national team representative João Neves completed the top three.

10 young stars expected to shine at the World Cup

According to ESPN, the TOP-10 list of the best and most talented young players for the 2026 FIFA World Cup looks as follows:

Lamine Yamal (18 years old, Spain) Arda Güler (21 years old, Turkey) João Neves (21 years old, Portugal) Pau Cubarsí (19 years old, Spain) Nico Paz (21 years old, Argentina) Désiré Doué (21 years old, France) Kenan Yıldız (21 years old, Turkey) Warren Zaïre-Emery (20 years old, France) Lennart Karl (18 years old, Germany) Yan Diomand (19 years old, Ivory Coast)

On the eve of a historic World Cup

It is worth noting that the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup will occupy a completely new and unique place in football history. For the first time, the tournament will be held with an expanded format, featuring exactly 48 national teams .

Tournament schedule: The planet's most prestigious football festival kicks off on June 11 and runs until July 19 . Hosted across three major North American nations — the USA, Canada, and Mexico — these matches will undoubtedly see new names and young talents emerge on the world football stage.

Stay tuned to Zamin for daily updates on the upcoming World Cup, the hottest matches, goals, and all the latest news about your favorite stars!