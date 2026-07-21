New generation satellite modem tested in Russia: New opportunities for IoT

The Gonets satellite system, part of the Russian state corporation Roskosmos, in collaboration with the company STEKKOM, has successfully tested a new generation compact modem. This device, named AT-Gonets (URM-D2), is primarily designed for Internet of Things (IoT) technologies and provides data transmission in areas without mobile network coverage. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

During tests held in Moscow, experts checked the modem's ability to operate under extreme conditions. Specifically, the device was disconnected from power and restarted multiple times. Each time, the system restored its operation without errors, and all transmitted data remained intact. Such stability is a crucial indicator for long-range and autonomous monitoring systems.

Roskosmos representatives stated that the new modem operated without a single failure. During the tests, data of various sizes, ranging from 10 bytes to 20 KB, were successfully transmitted. One of the main advantages of the device is its size: the AT-Gonets is designed to be nearly six times more compact than previous generation modems.

Importance in industry and transport

Due to its small size, installing this modem in vehicles, industrial equipment, and various autonomous control systems has become significantly easier. This technology may be particularly relevant for industrial facilities located in vast regions like Central Asia, including desert and mountainous zones.

The new device is planned to be used in rail and road transport, maritime vessels, as well as remote oil and gas fields. It will also serve automatic weather stations and other facilities requiring reliable satellite communication. According to ixbt.com, the next stage of the project involves launching mass production of the modems.

Developers aim to further expand the line of satellite terminals designed for various scenarios in the future. This will create a foundation for the continuous operation of IoT devices on a global scale, even in the most remote locations. The development of this technology is expected to usher in a new era in logistics and resource management systems.