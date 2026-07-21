Skyworth Smart TV found to have four times less storage than advertised

·32·Technology
Skyworth Smart TV found to have four times less storage than advertised

A Chinese consumer discovered that the advertised storage capacity of a Smart TV manufactured by Skyworth differs significantly from the actual capacity. This incident, which has caused a stir in the home appliance market, raises questions not only about technical errors but also about the responsibility between the manufacturer and the retailer. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

A resident of Yancheng purchased a 65-inch Skyworth TV for $530 via the Suning.com platform in September 2023. The product specifications indicated an internal storage of 32 GB. However, after some time, unexpected problems began to occur during the device's operation.

How was the error discovered?

By May of this year, the TV system began constantly reporting a lack of free space. When the user checked the device settings, they were shocked to find that the internal flash memory was only 8 GB, not the advertised 32 GB. This figure is exactly four times less than the capacity promised by the manufacturer.

Regarding this situation, the buyer immediately contacted the Suning.com store and the Skyworth customer support service. However, the parties are attempting to shift the blame onto each other. Skyworth representatives claim that this model was officially released only in 16 GB and 32 GB versions, and that an 8 GB modification does not exist at all.

Legal consequences and compensation

The retailer, Suning.com, is avoiding responsibility by recommending that the issue be resolved directly with the manufacturer. As a result, the woman, feeling deceived, was forced to file a complaint with the local market regulatory authority. She is demanding not only a refund for the TV but also compensation equal to three times the purchase price in accordance with the law.

Currently, the regulatory body is investigating the case and gathering evidence. According to ixbt.com, if the fault of the manufacturer or retailer is proven, this could seriously damage the brand's reputation. This situation involving the brand, which is also widely available in the Uzbekistan market, encourages Smart TV users to be attentive to the actual technical parameters of their devices.

SkyworthSmart TVTechnologyChinaConsumer Rights
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