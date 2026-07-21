Rodrigo De Paul hits back at criticism of Argentina

Argentina national team midfielder Rodrigo De Paul has responded to the criticism and various conspiracy theories directed at the team following their World Cup final defeat. The player emphasized that the negative comments from opposing fans and pundits have only strengthened the unity within the squad. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

In the decisive match held at MetLife Stadium, the Argentina national team lost 1-0 to Spain, missing the opportunity to become world champions for the second consecutive time. After the game, the focus of many discussions was not only the result but also the behavior and disciplinary issues of Lionel Scaloni's squad on the pitch.

Addressing fans via his Instagram page, Rodrigo De Paul stated that many had been eagerly awaiting Argentina's downfall. According to him, the baseless rumors spread around the team during the tournament were a means for rivals to soothe their own pain.

They don't like our smile

"Today I see how many people were waiting for our defeat. They spread baseless conspiracy theories throughout the entire World Cup. They did this simply because they couldn't stand the joy we Argentines were feeling. Because our smile bothers them, our path irritates them," wrote De Paul.

The midfielder did not hide his deep sadness over failing to defend the championship title. In his opinion, the greatest pain is not being able to give the people of Argentina the joy of another championship. Nevertheless, he emphasized that the spiritual connection between the fans and the team is worth more than any trophy.

According to Goal.com, De Paul said that instead of breaking the team, these criticisms have made the atmosphere in the dressing room even more cohesive. The player added that his love for his homeland and loyalty to the national jersey help overcome all difficulties.

As a reminder, the Argentina national team has achieved immense success under Lionel Scaloni in recent years. However, the defeat to Spain put an end to their dream of breaking a 64-year record by retaining the title. Despite this, key players like Rodrigo De Paul remain confident in the team's future.