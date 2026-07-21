Rodrigo De Paul hits back at criticism of Argentina

·52·Sport
Rodrigo De Paul hits back at criticism of Argentina

Argentina national team midfielder Rodrigo De Paul has responded to the criticism and various conspiracy theories directed at the team following their World Cup final defeat. The player emphasized that the negative comments from opposing fans and pundits have only strengthened the unity within the squad. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

In the decisive match held at MetLife Stadium, the Argentina national team lost 1-0 to Spain, missing the opportunity to become world champions for the second consecutive time. After the game, the focus of many discussions was not only the result but also the behavior and disciplinary issues of Lionel Scaloni's squad on the pitch.

Addressing fans via his Instagram page, Rodrigo De Paul stated that many had been eagerly awaiting Argentina's downfall. According to him, the baseless rumors spread around the team during the tournament were a means for rivals to soothe their own pain.

They don't like our smile

"Today I see how many people were waiting for our defeat. They spread baseless conspiracy theories throughout the entire World Cup. They did this simply because they couldn't stand the joy we Argentines were feeling. Because our smile bothers them, our path irritates them," wrote De Paul.

The midfielder did not hide his deep sadness over failing to defend the championship title. In his opinion, the greatest pain is not being able to give the people of Argentina the joy of another championship. Nevertheless, he emphasized that the spiritual connection between the fans and the team is worth more than any trophy.

According to Goal.com, De Paul said that instead of breaking the team, these criticisms have made the atmosphere in the dressing room even more cohesive. The player added that his love for his homeland and loyalty to the national jersey help overcome all difficulties.

As a reminder, the Argentina national team has achieved immense success under Lionel Scaloni in recent years. However, the defeat to Spain put an end to their dream of breaking a 64-year record by retaining the title. Despite this, key players like Rodrigo De Paul remain confident in the team's future.

ArgentinaRodrigo De PaulWorld CupLionel ScaloniFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Real Madrid interested in Ferran Torres: Will Barcelona sell him?Real Madrid interested in Ferran Torres: Will Barcelona sell him?Today, 16:03Mash'al signs 193 cm tall defender from MontenegroMash'al signs 193 cm tall defender from MontenegroToday, 16:00Tottenham Women break transfer record: Alice Sombath arrives in LondonTottenham Women break transfer record: Alice Sombath arrives in LondonToday, 15:15Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the finalLamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the finalToday, 15:08Zidane to manage France national team: official announcement expectedZidane to manage France national team: official announcement expectedToday, 15:04The Maresca Era Begins at City: Husanov Joins First Training SessionsThe Maresca Era Begins at City: Husanov Joins First Training SessionsToday, 15:00
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret