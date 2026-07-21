Unexpected crisis in Riyad Mahrez's career: Al-Ahli terminates contract, Italy rejects

Algerian national team star and one of the world's football icons, Riyad Mahrez, is going through an unexpected and difficult time. The winger, who once conquered European and English pitches with Manchester City, has suddenly become a free agent, leaving his future in great doubt. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

It has emerged that the Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli has terminated the Algerian player's contract prematurely. Interestingly, Mahrez's agreement with the club was supposed to run until June 2027. According to information from Winwin, the club's management made this drastic decision while the player was on international duty.

There are conflicting circumstances surrounding this event. Previously, it was said that Al-Ahli's management had reached an agreement to extend Mahrez's contract for another season. However, it became known that the contract was terminated unilaterally just as the player was returning from an international tournament in the USA. This situation has caused sharp criticism in the Algerian press.

Unexpected rejection from an Italian club

The search for a new team is not going easily for 35-year-old Riyad Mahrez. In recent days, reports began to circulate in the media about the player moving to the Italian Serie A club Como. However, these rumors did not last long.

Como's sporting director, Carlo Alberto Ludi, officially denied these reports. He emphasized that the Italian team has no interest in the Algerian winger. "No, we have no intention of signing the Algerian player during the current summer transfer window," the club official replied briefly and concisely.

Riyad Mahrez moved to the Saudi club from Manchester City in the summer of 2023 for 35 million euros. His transfer was considered a major event for Asian football at the time. But a year later, the player is not only without a club, but his top-level career is also at risk.

For now, it is unknown where Mahrez's next destination will be. Although his status as a free agent allows him to negotiate with any club, his age and recent form may make it difficult to attract interest from leading European teams. It is considered more likely that the player will continue his career at another Arab club or in the MLS.