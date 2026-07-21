Zidane to manage France national team: official announcement expected

A new era is expected to begin for the French national team. It has been reported that former Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane has agreed to the terms of a long-term contract with the national side.

According to insider Fabrizio Romano, the 54-year-old specialist has already signed the deal. However, the French Football Federation has not yet officially confirmed the appointment.

All terms are said to be agreed upon

According to the source, negotiations between Zidane and the French Football Federation have concluded successfully. The parties have reached an agreement on all key terms of the partnership.

The deal is reportedly long-term. This may indicate that the federation intends to entrust Zidane not just with an upcoming tournament, but with the task of taking the national team to a new level.

At the same time, one should not rush to accept the appointment as a fully confirmed fact until an official statement is released.

Zidane's dream is coming true

Zinedine Zidane has never hidden his desire to manage the French national team. During his playing career, he was one of the key leaders of 'Les Bleus'.

Zidane is considered one of the legendary players who won both World and European championships with France. Now, he may return to the country's main team as a coach.

This appointment also carries great symbolic significance in French football: the former captain and one of the most famous players of the team will now lead a new generation.

Achieved historic results at Real Madrid

The greatest successes in Zidane's coaching career are associated with Real Madrid.

Under his leadership, the 'Royal Club':

won the La Liga title twice;

won the Champions League three times.

In particular, winning the Champions League three times in a row made Zidane one of the most successful coaches in modern football.

The specialist is known for his ability to work with big stars, maintain balance in the dressing room, and make the right decisions in decisive matches.

Deschamps' long era is coming to an end

Until now, the French national team was managed by Didier Deschamps. He had a long and successful tenure with the national team.

Under Deschamps' leadership, France won the 2018 World Cup. At the 2022 tournament, they reached the final, losing to Argentina on penalties.

In this year's major tournament, the French finished in fourth place. It is said that the federation has now decided to develop the team with a new coach and new ideas.

What tasks lie ahead for Zidane?

The French squad remains one of the strongest and most talented teams in the world. Zidane's main task will be to translate this potential into consistent results.

He is expected to unite the stars in the squad around a single goal, integrate new players into the team, and make France a top contender for major trophies once again.

For now, the most important step is the official statement from the French Football Federation. If the report is confirmed, Zinedine Zidane will begin his first job as a national team head coach.