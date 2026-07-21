Gritt raises $34 million for smart robots that install solar panels

·24·Technology
Gritt raises $34 million for smart robots that install solar panels

As the global transition to renewable energy accelerates, labor shortages in the construction of solar power plants are becoming a major challenge. Gritt, a startup founded by experts from Carnegie Mellon University, is offering an innovative solution to this issue. The company announced it has raised a total of $34 million in investment to develop an AI system capable of operating in complex outdoor environments. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to TechCrunch, Gritt has emerged from stealth mode, raising $26 million in a Series A funding round led by Obvious Ventures. Combined with previous investments, the project's total valuation has increased significantly. The startup's primary goal is to create robotic systems capable of working with human-like precision in the irregular and changing environments of construction sites.

The synergy of off-the-shelf hardware and AI

Unlike other robotics companies, Gritt does not build its own hardware from scratch. Instead, the company utilizes off-the-shelf robotic arms from brands like Kawasaki and rented specialized loaders. The primary focus is on the AI models that control this equipment, giving it the ability to "see" and make decisions.

Currently, the system handles the tasks of unloading solar panels, transporting them to metal structures, and placing them with millimeter-level precision. This process alleviates the heavy and dangerous labor for workers. Reports indicate that while a typical crew of 8 people can install 800 panels per day, the Gritt system can increase this figure to between 3,000 and 4,000.

At a time when the construction of large photovoltaic power plants is accelerating in sunny regions, such technologies allow for a significant reduction in construction timelines. Gritt founder Puneet Puri emphasizes that general intelligence capable of adapting to chaotic outdoor conditions is essential for building infrastructure faster.

Future plans and competition

The company has already signed contracts with three of the 10 largest energy construction firms in the US. Over the next 18 months, there are plans to install 2.8 GW of solar capacity using Gritt systems. Within the next six months, the company aims to increase its fleet of units to 48.

Although there are competitors in the market like Built Robotics or Trinabot, the startup's strategy of using off-the-shelf hardware allows it to scale faster and more affordably. The following advantages are particularly noted by industry experts:

  • Reducing the risk of workplace injuries (lifting heavy panels is handled by the robot);
  • Increasing construction efficiency in remote areas difficult for humans to reach;
  • High-precision installation using AI and machine vision.
The Gritt team plans to go beyond solar energy in the future, intending to apply its technology to other types of infrastructure construction projects. This is expected to be a new phase in the AI revolution within the heavy industry and construction sectors.

GrittArtificial IntelligenceRoboticsSolar EnergyStartup
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