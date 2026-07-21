Nilufar Hamidova explains the meaning of her new Arabic tattoo

A new video of actress Nilufar Hamidova circulating on social media has sparked great interest among her fans.

In the video, the Arabic inscription on the artist's neck caught the attention of many, leading to various speculations about its meaning. Following this, the actress posted a special video message on her Instagram page to clarify the true meaning of the inscription.

According to her, the elegant Arabic script on her neck carries the profound meaning: "He who is patient will be victorious."

Nilufar Hamidova emphasized that this inscription is not merely a decoration, but a symbolic choice representing her outlook on life and the importance of patience in human existence.