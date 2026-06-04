William Saliba Returns Ahead of 2026 World Cup: Deschamps Updates on Defender's Status

France head coach Didier Deschamps has allayed concerns regarding Arsenal defender William Saliba ahead of the 2026 World Cup. The centre-back, who suffered a back injury after a tough Champions League final against PSG, has been cleared of any serious issues. Medical assessments on Monday confirmed Saliba will remain with the national team squad. Goal.com reports .

Speaking at a press conference about the defender's physical condition, Didier Deschamps revealed he would not feature against Ivory Coast as a precaution. "William is feeling good. If he had to play tomorrow, he would be on the pitch. For now, we are managing him, and like other players, he is getting some rest," said the coach.

Although physical issues are behind him, the Champions League final defeat has taken a mental toll on the player. At the national team camp, Saliba came face-to-face with PSG winners Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola, Desire Doue, Warren Zaire-Emery and Lucas Hernandez. Deschamps noted that while the winners arrived in high spirits, the process has been slightly tougher for Saliba.

The 25-year-old, a key pillar of France's defence, has already earned 31 caps. To avoid unnecessary risks, the coaching staff decided to rest him for the friendly against Ivory Coast. According to the plan, Saliba could return to action against Northern Ireland on Monday to regain match fitness.

All preparations are focused on France's opening World Cup match against Senegal on June 16. Saliba is currently continuing his recovery on an individual programme and is expected to be fully ready both physically and mentally before the tournament begins.