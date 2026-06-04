Hansi Flick Named La Liga Manager of the Season

Hansi Flick has been named La Liga Manager of the Season following the conclusion of the 2025-26 campaign. The German tactician earned this prestigious award after leading Barcelona to back-to-back domestic league titles. Flick's side dominated the standings thanks to historic home form. Goal.com reports .

According to an official statement released by La Liga on Wednesday, Flick edged out rivals such as Getafe boss Jose Bordalas and Villarreal manager Marcelino in the final voting. Barcelona finished the season with 94 points. The Catalans scored 95 goals in 38 matches, suffering only six defeats. Furthermore, they became the first club to win all 19 home games since the 38-match format was introduced.

Under Flick, Barcelona played 57 matches across all competitions, recording 44 wins, three draws, and 10 losses. Despite domestic success, the Champions League remains a sore point for the team. Barcelona were eliminated by Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals, exiting Europe's premier tournament for the second consecutive year.

While Barcelona displayed consistency, it was a disastrous season for their arch-rivals Real Madrid. The Madrid side ended the campaign trophyless amid dressing room turmoil and coaching staff disputes. Xabi Alonso departed mid-season, and his replacement Alvaro Arbeloa failed to turn things around. Real Madrid are now preparing to start a new era under Jose Mourinho.

Hansi Flick and his squad will take a short break before the new season. The primary objective for the upcoming campaign is to retain their domestic dominance while securing the Champions League trophy. The manager plans to successfully implement his attacking style on the European stage as well.