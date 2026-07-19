Is Kane heading to Saudi Arabia? Al-Hilal makes the first move

Bayern Munich's top scorer Harry Kane could continue his career in Saudi Arabia. Reports suggest that Al-Hilal has initiated preliminary talks with the English striker's representatives.

However, this is not a done deal. Kane has not made a final decision, and official negotiations between the clubs have not been confirmed.

Al-Hilal wants to secure Kane's consent first

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the Saudi club has reached out to Kane's representatives to explore the possibilities of a potential agreement.

The striker is expected to be presented with Al-Hilal's sporting project and financial terms. Kane intends to study the offer in detail before making a decision about his future.

So far, Al-Hilal has not contacted Bayern Munich directly. The Saudis want to gauge the player's stance on a transfer first.

Will the €65 million release clause be triggered?

Reports mention that Kane's contract contains a €65 million release clause. However, it is doubtful whether this clause can be automatically triggered at this time.

Previous reports suggested that for the player to leave for that sum in the summer of 2026, he had to notify Bayern of his desire to leave by January 31. It was later reported that Kane decided not to use this option. Therefore, Al-Hilal may have to negotiate a separate deal with the Munich side.

Bayern wants to keep their striker

Kane's current contract runs until the summer of 2027. Bayern's management makes no secret of their desire to extend the partnership with the striker. Club president Herbert Hainer has stated that the relationship between the parties is positive.

Recent reports suggest that Kane is in no rush to leave Europe and is leaning towards staying at Bayern. Therefore, the Saudi club will need to come forward with a very strong sporting and financial offer.

A major transfer requires consent from all three parties

For Al-Hilal to acquire Kane, they must secure the player's consent, agree on salary and contract terms, and then negotiate the transfer fee with Bayern.

At this stage, the Saudi club's interest is serious, but it is too early to conclude that a deal is close. The first step has been taken, but in football terms, the ball hasn't even reached the penalty area yet.