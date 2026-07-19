Arbeloa asks for his protégé from Real: Palacios close to Premier League move

A talented midfielder from the Real Madrid academy, César Palacios, could continue his career in the English Premier League. Fulham's new head coach, Álvaro Arbeloa, has asked the London club's management to explore the possibility of signing the 21-year-old player.

The Spanish coach knows Palacios' capabilities very well. However, the structure of the transfer and whether Real Madrid is ready to part ways with their academy graduate entirely remains the main intrigue.

Arbeloa has chosen one of his first transfer targets

According to AS, Álvaro Arbeloa has identified César Palacios as one of the primary candidates for his new project at Fulham.

The coach has recommended that the London club's board consider the player's transfer. Since Arbeloa and Palacios worked together at the Real Madrid academy, the coach is well-acquainted with his strengths and potential.

Fulham officially appointed Arbeloa as head coach on July 7. The Spanish specialist signed a three-year contract with the London club.

Is Palacios close to leaving Real Madrid?

César Palacios is currently participating in the pre-season preparation with the Real Madrid first team. Nevertheless, according to AS, there is a high probability that the player will start the new season at another club.

Previously, a verbal agreement was reached for his move to the Italian club Como, but the transfer was not finalized. Porto and Osasuna have also shown interest in the player, but no serious negotiations have begun in those directions.

Now, Arbeloa's personal interest could put Fulham at the forefront of the race for Palacios.

What conditions will Real Madrid set?

Palacios' current contract with the Madrid club runs until the summer of 2027. Therefore, Real Madrid does not intend to let the player go for free.

The financial terms of a potential deal have not yet been disclosed. Fulham could propose one of the following options:

a permanent transfer;

purchasing a percentage of the transfer rights;

a loan deal with an option to buy.

Since the Madrid side is interested in the young player's future development, they may try to include a buy-back clause or a sell-on percentage in the contract. This is a potential scenario based on sources, not an official agreement.

What is Palacios' main strength?

The 21-year-old Spaniard primarily operates as an attacking midfielder. In addition to the center, he can also play on the wings.

Palacios also received opportunities in the Real Madrid first team last season. He participated in five La Liga matches and also appeared in Cup and European competitions.

His technique, ball control, and ability to join attacks could be useful for Arbeloa's new team. The physical intensity of the Premier League will be the next big test for Palacios.

Who else does Arbeloa want to bring from Real Madrid?

Reports suggest that Palacios is not the only Madrid player the Fulham coach is interested in. Arbeloa plans to invite several other young players he knows well from his former club to England.

His goal is to utilize players he trusts and who understand his tactical requirements during the adaptation process to the new league.

It is not yet known whether Fulham has sent an official offer for Palacios. However, Arbeloa's personal request has significantly increased the likelihood of the transfer happening.

Now the main decision rests with Real Madrid: will the club allow their academy graduate to get regular playing time in the Premier League, or will they keep him for the first team?