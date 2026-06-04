Ayubkhon Mustayev Crowned Champion Again in Abu Dhabi

The prestigious BJJ Grand Slam tournament took place in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Uzbek athlete Ayubkhon Mustayev delivered a brilliant performance, bringing yet another joyful moment to sports fans back home.

Representing the TKA MMA FIT gym, our compatriot competed in the 69 kg weight class, defeating all opponents throughout the tournament to ultimately claim the championship title. This victory once again demonstrated his high level of preparation, technical skill, and composure in decisive moments.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Slam is one of the most prestigious tournaments in the BJJ world. Winning at this level requires more than just physical strength; it demands tactical thinking, patience, technique, the ability to anticipate an opponent's moves, and making the right decisions every second.

Ayubkhon Mustayev showcased all these qualities perfectly on the mats. He defeated his opponents one by one, advancing confidently to the final. In the decisive bout, our athlete remained composed and proved in practice that he deserved the championship.

Mustayev's victory was no accident. Notably, he also won the gold medal in the 69 kg category at this exact tournament last year. Thus, Ayubkhon has proven he can not only become a champion but also maintain his elite level. That is the hardest part in sports: winning once brings joy, but repeating it establishes true class.

Winning gold at the Grand Slam for two consecutive years is a massive achievement for any athlete. It shows that Mustayev is a consistent, prepared, and resilient competitor in his weight class. Such successes further enhance his reputation on the international stage.

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu has been gaining popularity in Uzbekistan in recent years. With growing interest in MMA, grappling, and ground fighting techniques, BJJ athletes are increasingly visible on international platforms. Victories by athletes like Ayubkhon Mustayev serve as powerful motivation for young sportspeople.

The result in Abu Dhabi proved another point: Uzbek athletes can compete at a high level not only in traditional wrestling or boxing but also in technical and intellectual combat sports like BJJ. This indicates the expanding geographical reach of our country's sporting success.

Behind Mustayev's success undoubtedly lie rigorous training, discipline, teamwork, and coaching support. Winning medals at major tournaments is the result of thousands of hours of gym work, grueling preparation, and personal sacrifice. Behind a few minutes of victory on the mats lie years of arduous labor.

High results are now expected from Ayubkhon Mustayev in future competitions. Winning a championship does not reduce responsibility; on the contrary, it increases it. Opponents will now study him specifically, entering every bout with double the preparation against him.

However, this latest gold medal in Abu Dhabi showed that Ayubkhon Mustayev is ready for such pressure. He proved once again that he is the leader among strong rivals in his weight class and raised the flag of Uzbekistan high on the international stage.

This victory was delightful news for sports fans in our country. Ayubkhon Mustayev became champion again in Abu Dhabi, and the name of Uzbekistan resonated once more on the BJJ mats. Now, the main goal is to continue on this path and conquer even greater heights.