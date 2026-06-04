CIES Releases Ranking of World's Most Valuable Footballers

Sensational news has been revealed for world football enthusiasts and sports fans closely following transfer market values. The prestigious International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES Football Observatory) has compiled a new ranking of the planet's current 100 most valuable footballers. The transfer value of the star topping this list is astonishing the football world.

Lamine Yamal — the world's most valuable footballer!

FC Barcelona and Spain national team winger Lamine Yamal has been recognized as the absolute leader of the ranking. The transfer value of this phenomenal talent, who has just turned 18, is estimated at a staggering €358.1 million . With this figure, he has left Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé far behind.

Top 20 Most Valuable Stars in World Football

According to CIES research, the list of the 20 most valuable footballers on the planet looks as follows:

Lamine Yamal (FC Barcelona) – €358.1m Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – €227.3m Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid) – €165.7m Michael Olise (Bayern Munich) – €140.5m Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa) – €136.8m Desiré Doué (PSG) – €133.2m Kenan Yıldız (Juventus) – €133m Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City) – €125m Arda Güler (Real Madrid) – €124.8m Pau Cubarsí (FC Barcelona) – €124.6m Florian Wirtz (Liverpool) – €124.1m Pedri (FC Barcelona) – €120.6m Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) – €120.3m Yan Diomandé (RB Leipzig) – €118.7m Hugo Ekitike (Liverpool) – €118.3m João Neves (PSG) – €117.1m Fermín López (FC Barcelona) – €115.9m Estêvão (Chelsea) – €113.4m Dean Huijsen (Real Madrid) – €112m Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – €111.2m

Other Unexpected Results on the List

Several famous names feature outside the top 20 in this ranking. Notably, Chelsea star Cole Palmer took 21st place with €110.6m, while Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez secured 22nd spot with a value of €109.6m.

Unexpected Drops: PSG winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia ranked 26th with €100.9m. The most surprising case for fans was Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior — valued at just €83.8m, he could only manage 50th place on the list.

Stay tuned to Zamin for the latest analysis of European football, transfer market price fluctuations, and exciting news about your favorite teams!