Share of Population Engaged in Sports in Uzbekistan Reaches Record Level

Large-scale reforms aimed at promoting a healthy lifestyle and popularizing physical education and sports among the population continue to bear fruit. Modern sports facilities, workout zones, and mass marathons created by the state have brought the spirit of sport into the daily lives of our compatriots. These positive changes are also reflected in official statistics.

According to the results of sample surveys conducted among households by the State Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan on Statistics, the share of citizens regularly engaged in physical exercises in Uzbekistan reached 70.3 percent by the end of 2025.

Steady Growth: Becoming a Nation of Sports Enthusiasts

In recent years, the number of people in our country who have made sports a lifestyle has been consistently increasing. Looking at the figures, we can clearly see the growth dynamics in our society:

In 2021: 60.9 percent of the population performed fitness exercises;

In 2022: this indicator rose slightly to 62.3 percent;

In 2023: the share of those embracing sports reached 63.7 percent;

In 2024: the positive trend continued, with figures reaching 67.8 percent;

In 2025: a historic rise was recorded, with the indicator reaching the 70.3 percent milestone.

Notably, in just four years, the share of our compatriots who have chosen a healthy lifestyle has increased by nearly 10 percentage points . The most significant and rapid growth occurred in the recent years (2023–2025), during which the indicator rose by 6.6 percentage points.

A Strong and Vigorous Healthy Society

Analyses show that such high interest in sports is also very high among the working-age population, which is the future of our country. According to official data, as of January 1, 2026, the number of working-age citizens in Uzbekistan amounts to 21.3 million people.

Indicator Name Statistical Data Working-age population 21.3 million people Share of total population 55.8 percent Regularly engaged in sports 70.3 percent

These figures indicate that more than half of our country's population is not only ready to work but also full of energy and prepared to contribute to the country's prosperity through a healthy lifestyle.

Editorial Motto: Dust does not settle on the active, and illness does not approach the runner! Do not skip morning exercises and evening walks. Engage in regular sports to protect your health and that of your loved ones!

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