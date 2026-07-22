Woman who served her master for 43 years turns out to be his biological daughter

An astonishing event has occurred in Turkey. A 71-year-old woman named Qalbiya spent 43 years of her life working as a servant in the home, workplace, and summer house of businessman Niyoziy Uzmaz. However, she was unaware that the man she served was actually her biological father.

It turned out that Qalbiya's mother had become pregnant by Niyoziy Uzmaz in her youth. But for various reasons, the baby was registered under another man's surname, and this truth was kept secret for decades.

The story began to unfold following a will left by Niyoziy Uzmaz before his death. A court-ordered DNA test was conducted, and the genetic analysis confirmed with 99.9% accuracy that Qalbiya is Niyoziy Uzmaz's biological daughter.

Following this, the court recognized Qalbiya as the businessman's legal child and one of his heirs.

According to the court ruling, she gained the right to receive a share of the late businessman's inheritance. Preliminary information suggests the woman could receive a share of an inheritance worth approximately 1 billion Turkish Lira. This unusual story is sparking widespread discussion among the Turkish public and on social media.