The decision of the famous Egyptian footballer Mohamed Salah to part ways with Liverpool is at the center of attention for the global football community. The forward, who announced he will leave the Merseyside club at the end of the 2025-2026 season, is currently receiving offers from several prestigious leagues. Various speculations are being made about the next destination of the player who became a legend at Anfield over nine years. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

According to Goal.com, negotiations regarding Salah's future have entered a new phase. Initially, the Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad was seen as the main contender for the player. However, recent information shows that Turkish giants have unexpectedly joined the race for the Egypt national team captain. In particular, Beşiktaş is taking serious steps to add Salah to their squad.

Transfer market and main directions

Currently, Mohamed Salah has several main options, which include the following directions:

Saudi Pro League (Al-Ittihad and other wealthy clubs);

USA's MLS (interest from American clubs);

Turkish Süper Lig (negotiations with Beşiktaş).

According to media reports, the Beşiktaş management may have reached an agreement with the experienced forward. Accordingly, Salah is expected to sign a one-year contract (with an option to extend for another year) with the Turkish club and receive a salary of 12 million euros per season. This transfer could become the biggest event in Turkish football in recent years.

At the same time, Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad has not yet given up on Salah. Details were previously disclosed regarding why the process of moving to this team had stalled. It turns out that the realization of the deal depends on certain conditions, which are mainly explained by Liverpool's demands regarding the transfer fee and the player's personal preference.

Salah's results at Liverpool have been astonishing. He took his place among the top scorers in the club's history and made a huge contribution to the team's victory in the Champions League and the English Premier League. For this reason, his departure is expected to be a major loss not only for the fans but for the entire team structure.

Salah's next destination is also interesting for football fans in Uzbekistan. If he chooses Saudi Arabia, the level of the regional championship will increase further, while the Turkish option will keep him in the European football environment. In both cases, the 32-year-old star intends to prove that he is still capable of playing at a high level.

Although no final decision has been made yet, Salah's agents are considering several offers simultaneously. As the transfer window approaches, the name of the Egyptian "Pharaoh's" new team will become clearer. There is no doubt that this transfer will be one of the most sensational events of 2025, not only from a financial but also from a sporting point of view.