Eldor Shomurodov: "Playing in the World Cup was my biggest dream"

Captain of the Uzbekistan national football team Eldor Shomurodov shared his sincere thoughts on one of the biggest dreams of his football career during the "Nima gap?" program.

Shomurodov stated that he never imagined he would take the field as the captain of the national team at the World Cup. However, participating in the World Cup with the Uzbekistan national team was his greatest dream.

"I never imagined that I would participate in the World Cup as a captain. But playing in the World Cup was a huge dream of mine. I used to imagine it often. I always thought that Uzbekistan must qualify for the World Cup, and I hoped that if luck were on my side, I would get to experience that era. Thank God, this dream came true. Participating in the World Cup as the national team captain is a huge achievement for me," said Eldor Shomurodov.

These heartfelt words from the footballer are being warmly received by fans on social media. Many have expressed their joy that the captain's dream has been fulfilled.