Al-Hilal begins negotiations in London for Harry Kane transfer

·24·Sport
Al-Hilal begins negotiations in London for Harry Kane transfer

Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal is preparing to make a real splash in the summer transfer window. The Riyadh-based side has taken a serious step toward signing Bayern Munich and England national team striker Harry Kane. This transfer is expected to become a major event not only for the Saudi Pro League but for world football as well. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to Al-Midan Al-Riyadi, Al-Hilal technical director Simon Francis has arrived in London. His primary goal is to meet with Harry Kane and his representatives to discuss the player's personal terms and financial demands. Francis is currently the key figure leading the club's transfer policy.

Squad renewal and big ambitions

The Al-Hilal management was not fully satisfied with the results of the past season. The team only managed to win the King Cup in the 2025-2026 season. For this reason, the club's leadership plans to radically renew the squad and strengthen the attack with a world-class star.

In the first round of negotiations, Simon Francis will meet with the player's agents to present the salary and bonus package offered to Kane. If the parties reach an agreement, the next step will be to hold formal negotiations with Bayern Munich. For reference, the English striker's contract with the Munich club runs until June 30, 2027.

New sporting director and future plans

Changes are also expected in the club's management. According to reports, Scottish specialist Richard Hughes is expected to take over as Al-Hilal's sporting director in the coming weeks. However, it is determined that Simon Francis will finalize the transfer process involving Harry Kane.

Although Harry Kane performed prolifically for Bayern last season, he lacked luck in terms of team trophies. Al-Hilal, meanwhile, is offering him not only immense financial opportunities but also a project that competes for the AFC Champions League and domestic league titles. If this transfer happens, he will join stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema in Saudi Arabia.

So far, the Bayern management has not issued an official statement regarding letting go of their top scorer. However, Al-Hilal's financial power and the terms offered to the player himself could drastically change the situation. Details of the meeting in London are expected to emerge in the coming hours.

Al-HilalHarry KaneBayern MunichTransferFootball
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