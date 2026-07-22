World's largest impulse hydropower plant under construction in China: key milestone completed

A key technological process has been successfully completed at the Datang Zhala hydropower plant, currently under construction in the Xizang (Tibet) region of China. The first spherical inlet valve for a 500 MW hydro-unit at this facility, which is considered the world's largest impulse hydropower plant, has successfully passed hydrostatic tests. This event is expected to usher in a new era in the field of high-pressure hydropower. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

This project is the world's first 500 MW impulse hydropower plant equipped with Pelton turbines. The tests confirmed that one of the station's most critical safety elements operates with full stability under working pressure. The spherical inlet valve controls water supply to the turbine and serves as a system protection mechanism in emergency situations.

Technological complexity and massive dimensions

The technical specifications of this valve, prepared for the first energy unit, are impressive: it has a diameter of 2.9 meters and is designed to withstand a pressure of 9 MPa. When fully assembled, the total weight of the device exceeds 300 tons. According to ixbt.com, the tests proved the structural integrity and airtightness of the assembly under all operating conditions.

Experts note that the valve installation process was significantly more complex than standard factory assembly. While such equipment is usually assembled in specialized workshops, this time engineers had to carry out all work directly on the open construction site. Limited space, heavy-duty lifting operations, and the variable weather of the mountainous region posed a serious challenge for the specialists.

Clean energy and innovative approach

The Datang Zhala HPP will become an integral part of China's national clean energy base. This complex is intended to integrate hydropower, wind, and solar power plants. Two 500 MW impulse hydro-units will be installed at the station. They are specifically designed to operate in conditions with large elevation differences in high-mountain regions.

The project is being implemented by China's Dongfang Electric Corporation. According to company representatives, the creation and successful testing of this valve have brought the technological level of manufacturing components for high-pressure HPPs to a new stage. The experience gained will be applied to other large-scale projects of this class in the future.

Currently, Datang Zhala is included in the list of first-class key projects for the creation of advanced energy equipment by the National Energy Administration of China. It is the only facility in the country where the development, testing, and demonstration of 500 MW high-pressure impulse hydro-units are being carried out simultaneously.