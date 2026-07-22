Emiliano Martinez considers retiring from international football

Experienced Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is seriously considering ending his international career following the defeat in the 2026 World Cup final. Losing the decisive match of the tournament hosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada to Spain was a heavy blow for the goalkeeper. This is reported by Goal.com .

After Argentina's 0-1 defeat in the final, Martinez apologized to fans via his social media page. In his post, he emphasized that he gave his all to help his country and teammates win, but ultimately fell short of the goal.

Emiliano Martinez did not hide his dream of making history by winning back-to-back gold medals following the 2022 World Cup victory. However, the failure in the final seems to have changed his plans for the future.

Mental blow and future uncertainty

"The truth is, it is very difficult to describe the current pain in words," the source quotes the goalkeeper as saying. Martinez noted that he currently feels he needs time to decide whether to continue his career or leave the national team.

Although Lionel Messi once reversed his decision to retire from the national team, Martinez's situation appears somewhat different. The goalkeeper hinted that as he gets older, it might be time to make way for the new generation.

Martinez's departure would undoubtedly be a major loss for the Argentine football community. He was known not only as a goalkeeper but also as one of the team's mental leaders. His heroics in the 2022 World Cup final are still fresh in the minds of fans.

So far, the Argentine Football Association has not issued an official statement regarding the goalkeeper's potential retirement. The qualifying matches to be held in the coming months will reveal what Martinez's final decision will be.