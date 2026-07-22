Al-Hilal begins negotiations for Harry Kane transfer

Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal is close to completing another sensational deal in the summer transfer window. The Riyadh giants have made England captain and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane their primary target. This transfer is expected to elevate the prestige of not only the club but the entire Saudi Pro League to a new level. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Al-Midan Al-Riyadi, Al-Hilal technical director Simon Francis has arrived in London. The main goal of the trip is to finalize official negotiations for the Harry Kane transfer and agree on personal terms with the player. The club's management decided to overhaul the squad after being dissatisfied with the results of the 2025-2026 season.

Details of negotiations and club plans

Simon Francis will meet with Harry Kane and his representatives in London to explore the striker's financial demands and desired perks. Al-Hilal's management has indicated they are ready to meet any conditions to sign the English star. Currently, Francis is leading the transfer process, but it is said that this task will soon pass to Scottish sporting director Richard Hughes.

Since Al-Hilal was limited to only the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup (King's Cup) last season, the team considers strengthening the squad a priority. The arrival of an experienced and prolific striker like Harry Kane would significantly increase the team's chances of winning both the domestic league and the AFC Champions League.

Harry Kane moved from London's Tottenham to Germany's Bayern Munich last year. Although he is showing excellent efficiency for the Munich side, the Saudi club's financially attractive offer might make the player reconsider. So far, Bayern's management has not commented on this potential transfer.

If this deal goes through, Harry Kane will join stars like Neymar, Karim Benzema, and Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia. This will contribute to the growth of the football level in the region and further increase interest in broadcasts. New information regarding the results of the London meeting is expected in the coming hours.