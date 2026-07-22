Tom Holland and Zendaya gifted a special Spider-Man themed flag (video)

·18·Culture
Tom Holland and Zendaya gifted a special Spider-Man themed flag (video)

During the Mexico premiere of the film "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," Tom Holland and Zendaya received an unusual gift prepared by fans. They were presented with a special, handmade Mexican flag featuring an image of Spider-Man.

The actors opened the gift right on stage and did not hide their delight at the fans' creativity and thoughtfulness. They expressed sincere gratitude to those gathered and thanked them for the warm welcome.

This touching moment became one of the most memorable events of the premiere. Videos and photos quickly went viral on social media, being shared with great enthusiasm by movie fans.

Tom HollandZendayaMexicoSpider-Man
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