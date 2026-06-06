Real Madrid president Florentino Perez gave a clear and decisive response to questions from media representatives regarding the future of the club's current brightest stars: left winger Vinicius Junior, French striker Kylian Mbappe, and talented English midfielder Jude Bellingham.

As one of the most influential figures in world football, Perez put an end to various transfer market rumors with this statement. His interview published in the prestigious AS newspaper quickly sparked widespread discussion among fans of the "Royal Club."

"Having them is a great fortune!"

During the conversation with journalists, Florentino Perez first highlighted Kylian Mbappe's talent and did not hide his high expectations for him.

"Mbappe is one of the strongest players on the planet. Just a glance at his productivity and statistics is enough to understand what a phenomenal performer we are working with. No one should doubt the status of a footballer of such a high level. Kylian will bring significant benefits in achieving our common goals. I am confident that he will achieve huge victories and trophies in the Real Madrid jersey," said the club's president.

After that, media representatives asked the club owner the strategic question that interests fans the most: "Will we see Mbappe, Vinicius, and Bellingham in the starting lineup simultaneously in upcoming matches?"

In response, Florentino Perez emphasized that no internal conflicts or departures are expected in the team:

"We are talking about owners of exceptionally unique talent here. They are players that any grand club in the world would dream of signing. Having such a trio playing for our team is a great fortune for Real. I state firmly that all of them will stay in Madrid and continue their careers here."

Terrific Trio: The Magical Numbers of the Past Season

The productivity statistics of these three footballers, who belong to the "Santiago Bernabeu" owners, prove how much they contributed to the club's success last season:

Player and Position Matches Played Goals Scored Assists Vinicius Junior (Winger) 53 22 12 Kylian Mbappe (Striker) 44 42 7 Jude Bellingham (Midfielder) 40 8 5

Editorial Note: Florentino Perez once again demonstrates the fruit of his great transfer policy. Retaining three Ballon d'Or contenders in the squad and linking their future with Madrid is a feature characteristic only of a powerful club like Real. This terrific trio will undoubtedly become a real nightmare for opposing defenses in the coming seasons. Fans are eagerly awaiting how Real's new head coach will position these stars on the field.

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