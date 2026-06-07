The intense and historic elections for the presidency of Real Madrid have concluded. The club's long-standing and legendary leader, the 79-year-old prominent executive Florentino Pérez, has been elected to this high office once again. According to the election results, Pérez secured 64.1% of the votes, leaving his young and ambitious rival Enrique Riquelme far behind. With this victory, he has earned the right to lead the "Royal Club" until 2030 and establish a new era of greatness.

Immediately after his election victory, Pérez fulfilled his most sensational promise. José Mourinho, one of the strongest coaches in the club's history, has officially returned to the Santiago Bernabéu. Furthermore, the Madrid superclub is on the verge of shaking up the transfer market.

You can familiarize yourself in detail with the new tactical plans and transfer targets of "Los Blancos" through the following special integrated table:

REAL MADRID'S NEW ERA AND TRANSFER TARGETS

The Club's New Leadership and Coach Upcoming Defensive Line Transfers Planned Blockbuster Transfer for the Attack President: Florentino Pérez

(Re-elected until 2030)



Head Coach: José Mourinho

(Has a record with Real Madrid in his résumé) Ibrahima Konaté — the main candidate to strengthen the central defense.



Denzel Dumfries — a force that will take the right-wing defense to a completely new level. Michael Olise



Real Madrid is preparing to offer a astronomical 150 million euros for this magical winger in the coming days.

The transfers of both defenders are currently in the final stages and are expected to be officially announced in the coming hours.

Florentino Pérez — The True Architect of the "Royal Club"

It is worth noting that Florentino Pérez has served as President of Real Madrid for a total of 22.5 years to date, creating an unparalleled empire in world football. Under his wise leadership, Madrid has won 37 major trophies. Most notably, 7 of these trophies are the prestigious UEFA Champions League title, the crown jewel of European football.

Context: Florentino Pérez's renewed victory signifies the continuation of stability and greatness in Madrid. However, the biggest sensation was undoubtedly the return of the "Special One" — José Mourinho. The football world knows very well what power emerges when the Portuguese specialist's character combines with Pérez's financial might. The acquisition of rock-solid defenders like Konaté and Dumfries, along with a winger like Olise for 150 million euros, will undoubtedly make Real Madrid an unstoppable force in the new season. Pérez has kept his word; now it is time for the battles on the pitch! Fans are in for a thrilling season.

Stay with us on Zamin pages to always follow the revolutionary changes at Real Madrid, José Mourinho's first interviews, and the latest details of the Michael Olise transfer!