Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams Return to Squad Ahead of World Cup

Spain's young stars Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams will fully recover before the start of the World Cup. Head coach Luis de la Fuente confirmed that both wingers will participate in the opening match against Cape Verde on June 16. This was reported by Goal.com report .

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal and Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams will miss the final friendly match against Peru in Puebla on Monday due to thigh injuries. Additionally, Osasuna representative Víctor Muñoz is also expected to return to the squad before the game in Atlanta.

"It is a pity they are not with us, but the medical staff and fitness coaches advised keeping them at the base in the USA," said Luis de la Fuente. The coach added that all three players will be ready to take the field in the tournament's opening match.

Lamine Yamal, who was injured while playing for Barcelona in late April, is a key figure in Spain's attack. Nico Williams also played a crucial role in the victory at the 2024 European Championship. In the friendly match without Yamal, Spain drew 1-1 with Iraq.

The reigning European champions will face Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, and Uruguay in the World Cup group stage.