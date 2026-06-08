Mbappe Predicts Top Scorer at 2026 World Cup

Real Madrid and France national team star Kylian Mbappe has shared his bold predictions for the top scorers at the 2026 World Cup. The forward, who suffered a painful defeat in the final in Qatar, expressed his readiness to demonstrate his dominance in the tournament held in North America. According to Goal.com reports .

In a blitz interview with content creator Finn Agostinelli in collaboration with Sorare, Kylian Mbappe made his choice among the greatest footballers of our time. In the debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, he chose the Portuguese star, who is his idol. According to Mbappe, Ronaldo will manage to score more goals than Messi in 2026.

He also commented on young talents and teammates. While he rated Barcelona representative Lamine Yamal above Erling Haaland and Florian Wirtz, he predicted that his Real Madrid teammate Vinicius Junior would be more prolific than Harry Kane. However, in the final selection, he unhesitatingly placed himself ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Despite scoring a hat-trick in the 2022 final, Kylian Mbappe, who lost the title, admitted that he does not rewatch that match. According to him, watching the final can awaken "inner demons." The 2026 tournament is expected to go down in history as the sixth World Cup for both Messi and Ronaldo.